Risk of Covid infection after vaccination very low, study says

MedLife has announced the conclusions of the first stage of the study on the immune response of the human body following the anti-Covid vaccination, by determining the anti-Spike IgC antibody level.

The study has been conducted on a sample of 889 people, aged 20 to 70, randomly chosen among the company’s healthcare workers and support staff, in all regions of Romania.

The results are representative for the Romanian population segment, who resides in the urban environment and who was vaccinated with Pfizer BioNTech.

The study revealed that the studied Pfizer vaccines are safe and efficient. 99.7% of the people who took part in the study have developed neutralizing antibodies with values higher than 80 AU/ml[1] 8-15 days after rappel. The antibody level after the rappel has not exceeded this value only in the case of 0.3% participants to the clinical trial.

The study also found out that people who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 can develop an antibody level up to 14 times higher than the one after the administration of the first dose of vaccine, compared to the ones who have not been infected.

MedLife experts suggested that the Health Ministry might consider the possibility that people who had been infected with coronavirus should be vaccinated with only one vaccine dose, “in order to optimize the vaccination campaign”.

Other findings:

After the rappel, the value of the antibody level increased by 30% among people who had the SARS-CoV-2 infection and up by 6 times among those who did not have the infection.

the value of the antibody level is 40% lower among people who are suffering of at least two chronic diseases.

people who have adverse reactions after vaccination develop a higher level of antibodies.

after the vaccination, the risk of Covid infection is very low. Only one in ten people who were in direct contact with an infected person has contracted the infection as well, and it was a mild or medium form of the infection, without signs of pneumonia.