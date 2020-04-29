Romania approaches 12,000 coronavirus cases. 362 cases in the past 24hrs, 675 patients died

There were 11,978 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Romania until today, April 29, with 362 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Among them, 675 people have died, while other 3,569 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

There are currently 247 patients in intensive care.

The age of the last 12 victims in the past 24hrs ranges from 47yo to 90, six men and six women, all with underlying conditions.

The Strategic Communication Group informed that 12,042 people were quarantined in Romania, while other 22,690 are isolated at home under medical surveillance.

Until today, 166,993 tests have been taken.

Police has opened 497 criminal files so far for foiling disease control, while policemen and gendarmes have found in the past 24 hrs 4,318 people who had violated restrictions. Sanctions applied so far mount to over RON 8 million.

As for Romanian living abroad, 2,205 Romanian citizens in Diaspora have tested positive for coronavirus: 1,247 in Italy, 560 in Spain, 29 in France, 269 in Germany, 70 in UK, 2 in Namibia, 3 in USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and Sweden. Since the pandemic outbreak until now, 88 Romanians have died of coronavirus abroad: 27 in Italy, 19 in France, 26 in UK, 8 in Spain, 3 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland and one in the U.S.