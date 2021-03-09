Romania, close again to almost 5,000 daily Covid infections. 93 deaths, 1,120 in ICUs in the past 24hrs

Other 4,989 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the highest rise of the new daily cases of coronavirus in the past months. There have been 835,552 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 overall since the beginning of the pandemic.

93 Romanians infected have died in the past 24 hours, including a 18-year-old young girl who had several diseases, while the number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise; 1,126 in the past 24 hours, which is also a record for the last months.

Apart from the newly detected infections, other 1,003 already infected Romanians have tested positive for the virus again in the past 24 hours.

The death toll surged to 21,056, with 93 new more deaths in the past day: 56 men and 37 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

A 18-year-old girl from Galati with several pre-existing conditions has died after SARS-CoV-2 complications. One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 category, 18 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 25 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 30 deaths among elderly over 80.

91 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, two victims presented no comorbidity.

10,157 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,126 admitted in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Infection rates

Timis still ranks first in the infections top, with an incidence of the COVID-19 cases per 1,000 inhabitants of 5.19, slightly down yet as against the previous day when the index stood at 5.43.

The counties in the red scenario are: Ilfov, with 3,61, Cluj – 3.29 down from 3.39, Brașov -3.13 down from 3.24.

The infection rate is slightly up in Bucharest to 3.16 from 3.04.

As for daily infections, Bucharest ranks first, with 740 new Covid-19 cases reported. The Capital is followed by Timis – 307 new infections, Cluj, Ilfov and Constanța, which reported more than 200 new daily infections each (Cluj – 276, Ilfov – 213, Constanta- 212). Brasov had 196 new daily infections.