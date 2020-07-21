HEALTHTOP NEWS

Romania, close to 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19. The highest number of deaths reported since the start of the pandemic

By Alina Grigoras
994 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania out of 17,204 processed tests. It is a new record of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. At the same, Romania has reported the highest number of deaths since the beginning, 36 deaths in only one day, which is also a record.

Overall, 39,133 cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Romania so far. Among the people who tested positive, 25,586 were discharged: 24,454 patients recovered, 2,612 were asymptomatic and 1,087 were discharged upon request.

2,074 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died so far, with 36 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 26 men and 10 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Prahova, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three dead were reported in the 40-49 age group. 35 patients who died had underlying medical conditions, one was not known with any other diseases.

297 patients are in intensive care at this moment.

Bucharest continues to rank first with the highest number of new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital had 4,467 infections reported on Monday and 4,618 on Tuesday, which means 151 new cases in 24 hours.

Arges ranks second, with 103 new cases and 2,176 total number of infections. There have been 57 new cases in Dambovita, 57 in Prahova  and 22 in Suceava.

 

Health minister Nelu Tataru said that ‘there will be two difficult weeks in Romania in order to reimpose the isolation/quarantine/hospitalization measures’ after the new quarantine law has come into force starting today. The minister explained that, following the new law, the infected patients will not be discharged from the hospitals unless they have the consent of their treating physician.

Over 4,000 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have discharged from the hospitals in the past weeks amid the legal vacuum.

