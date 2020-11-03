Romania, close to 8,000 new Covid-19 cases per day. Record high on deaths and patients in intensive care

7,733 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, a new record high since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in our country. 120 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 974 patients infected are admitted in intensive care units.

Overall, 258,437 people infected with the novel coronavirus were reported in Romania so far, with 181,175 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 7,733 confirmed cases, other 1,326 already infected patients tested positive for the virus again, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 7,273, with 120 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 70 men and 50 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 3 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 7 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 34 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 38 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 37 deaths in people over 80.

114 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, 4 presented no comorbidity, and no comorbidity has been reported so far in case of 2 victims.

11,897 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 974 in intensive care.

Cluj goes beyond threshold of 5 cases/1,000 inhabitants

Most counties in Romania have reported today over 100 infections with the novel coronavirus. Cluj county exceeds the threshold of 5 cases per one thousand inhabitants. Dolj is the only county that enters in the red scenario today, exceeding 3 per 1,000.

Most of the new cases have been reported today in Bucharest (762), Cluj (355), Timiș (318), Maramureș (254) and Bihor (249).

A high incidence has been recorded in Salaj (5.2/1,000), followed by Cluj (5.08/1,000).