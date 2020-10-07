Romania, close to the threshold of 3,000 daily COVID-19 infections. Skyrocketing death toll

2,958 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which is a new record high. The death toll is also on the rise, with 83 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours among patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Overall, 142,570 Romanians have been infected with COVID-19 so far since the debut of the pandemic, while 111,564 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 5,203, with 82 new more deaths reported in the past day: 52 men and 30 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 10-19 age group, 2 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 8 in the 50-59 age group, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 30 in the 70-79 age group and 23 deaths in the case of patients aged over 80.



The youngest victim made by the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours is a 18-year-old girl from Praova county who was suffering of chronic kidney disease. Due to the COVID-19 infection she developed a respiratory failure.

79 deaths were reported in the case of patients who had underlying medical conditions, and for 3 patients no comorbidity has been reported so far.

8,303 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and 612 of them are in intensive care.