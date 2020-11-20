Romania exceeded 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of pandemic. Almost 10,000 infected Romanians died

9,272 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Other 160 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,139 patients are in intensive care.

Romania has thus exceeded the threshold of 400,000 infections with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 403,123 cases confirmed till November 20. 278,676 patients were declared cured.

Separate form the newly 9,272 cases, other 1,412 already infected Romanians have tested positive again for the virus.

The death toll is close to 10,000, more precisely 9,756 people diagnosed with SARS – CoV – 2 infection have died so far in Romania, with 160 new deaths reported in the 24 hours: 104 men and 56 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

8 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 38 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 64 deaths int he 70-79 age group and 35 deaths in patients aged over 80.

151 deaths were reported on patients with underlying medical conditions, 2 dead patients presented no comorbidity and no comorbidity has been detected so far in case of 7 other patients who passed away.

13,548 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,139 in intensive care.

Infection rate slightly down in Bucharest

24 counties and Bucharest are in the red COVID-19 area. In Bucharest an infection rate of 5.79/1,000 inhabitants has been reported on Friday, slightly down as against the previous day, when it stood at 5.66.

The incidence rate is also down in Sibiu below 9, but it is still the highest in Romania – 8.9/1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

A sight decline of the infection rate is also reported in Cluj – 7.31 compared to 7.64 on Thursday.

On the other hand, Ilfov county is on an upward trend, with the infection rate climbing up to 7.89 on Friday, from 6.78 a day ago.

Constanta to be quarantine, locals stormed supermarkets for food supplies

Locals of Constanta city, on the Black Sea shore, have queued in the supermarkets to stock up food after local authorities had announced on Thursday that the city is being quarantine as of Friday evening, for two weeks, after the infection rate had gone beyond 9 per 1,000 inhabitants.

According to Replica, residents of Constanta have rushed in stores and emptied the shelves of the food department. The most bought foodstuff were: flour, rice, maize, fruit, vegetables, tinned food, oil, and water. Pasta, meat and dairy were also in great demand.