Romania exceeds 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Romania has exceeded the threshold of 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases. 10,260 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours, with 123 dead due to the infections and other 1,001 admitted in serious condition in the intensive care units.

Overall, 287,062 Romanians infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have been registered in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 195,971 patients declared cured.

Separate from the 10,260 newly detected cases, other 2,035 people already infected have tested positive again, after they had been retested.

The death toll climbed to 7,663, with 123 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 69 men and 54 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest. One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, 2 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 group, 36 deaths in the 70-79 group and 35 deaths in people over 80. 119 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while no comorbidity has been reported so far for 4 of them. 12,133 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,001 in intensive care. Which is the first county that exceeds a rate of infection of 6 per 1,000? Sălaj is the first county in Romania that exceeds a rate of infection of 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, with over 179 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Sălaj is followed by Cluj – 5.92, Timiș – 5.76, Alba – 5.09 and Bihor – 5.4. 15 counties have entered the red scenario, with a rate of infection of over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants: Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita Nasaud, Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Covasna, Dolj, Maramures, Mures, Salaj, Sibiu, Timis, Valcea.

Only three counties are still in the green scenario: Olt, Tulcea and Vrancea.