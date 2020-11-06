Glen Carrie, Unsplash
HEALTHTOP NEWS

Romania exceeds 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases

By Alina Grigoras
0 33

Romania has exceeded the threshold of 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases. 10,260 people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours, with 123 dead due to the infections and other 1,001 admitted in serious condition in the intensive care units.

Overall, 287,062 Romanians infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have been registered in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 195,971 patients declared cured.

Separate from the 10,260 newly detected cases, other 2,035 people already infected have tested positive again, after they had been retested.

The death toll climbed to 7,663, with 123 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 69 men and 54 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.
One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, 2 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 group, 36 deaths in the 70-79 group and 35 deaths in people over 80.

119 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while no comorbidity has been reported so far for 4 of them.

12,133 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,001 in intensive care.

Which is the first county that exceeds a rate of infection of 6 per 1,000?

Sălaj is the first county in Romania that exceeds a rate of infection of 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, with over 179 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Sălaj is followed by Cluj – 5.92, Timiș – 5.76, Alba – 5.09 and Bihor – 5.4.

15 counties have entered the red scenario, with a rate of infection of over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants: Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita Nasaud, Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Covasna, Dolj, Maramures, Mures, Salaj, Sibiu, Timis, Valcea.

Only three counties are still in the green scenario: Olt, Tulcea and Vrancea.

Cumulated incidence rate of cases per counties in the past 14 days

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More