Romania exceeds 100,000 COVID-19 infections. 35 patient dead, 478 in intensive care

1,391 new cases of people infected with COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 26,149 tests.

Romania is thus exceeding 100,000 total cases – 101,075 – since the debut of the pandemic.

35 deaths have been reported among patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while 478 patients are in intensive care.

Separate from those 1,391 new cases, 534 other infected patients have tested positive for COVID again following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 4,100, with 35 more deaths reported today: 25 men and 10 women hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

34 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while one patient had no other diseases.

7,125 people with coronavirus are currently admitted in hospitals across Romania, with 478 in intensive care.