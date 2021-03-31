Romania exceeds 2 million people vaccinated against Covid-19

Three months after the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 Romania has exceeded today the threshold of 2 million vaccinated people. Over 1 million Romanians have been vaccinated so far with both doses, and overall 3 million doses have been administered so far.

Since December 27 till Wednesday, March 31, 3,050,742 doses of anti-Covid vaccine have been administered in Romania. 1,050,694 Romanians have received both doses so far.

The threshold of 1 million vaccinated people in Romania was exceeded in early March, and the 1 millionth person was a 86-year-old woman.