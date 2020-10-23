Romania exceeds 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases. 82 deaths, 782 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

5,028 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,351 conducted tests.

82 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours while 782 patients with COVID-19 are admitted in intensive care units.

It is for the first time that the threshold of 5,000 new infections has been exceeded, after 6 days with over 4,000 daily cases.

The tally has reached 201,032 Covid infections since the debut of the pandemic in our country.

Separate from those 5,028 newly confirmed cases, other 876 already infected patients tested positive again for the virus, after having been retested.

The death toll climbed to 6,245, with 82 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 52 men and 30 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, 22 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 25 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 24 deaths in patients over 80.

81 of the recent victims had other underlying conditions, while one victim presented no comorbidity.

10,427 Romanians infected with coornavirus are currently hospitalized countrywide, with 782 of them in intensive care.

Bucharest continues to ranks first on the highest number of new coronavirus cases (675), yet it is down as against Thursday when 804 new daily infections had been reported.

Timis county has exceeded 300 daily infections. Other three counties have over 200 new cases: Brasov, Cluj and Iasi.

Harghita county has reported an incidence rate of 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, being the third county entering the red scenario this week, after Alba and Cluj.