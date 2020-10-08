Romania exceeds the threshold of 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections

3,130 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which is a nee concerning record high since the start of the pandemic. 44 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 607 patients have been reported in intensive care.

Overall, there are 145,700 people infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 113,112 of them being declared cured.

Apart from the 3,130 newly detected infections, other 584 patients already infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) tested positive again.

The death toll due to COVID-19 have surged to 5,247, with 44 new more deaths reported today: 28 men and 16 women who were admitted in hospitals in Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Iași, Maramureș, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, 2 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 10 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 19 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 12 deaths among patients aged over 80.

All infected patients who have died in the past day had underlying medical conditions.

8,491 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in Romania, with 607 being in intensive care.