Romania exceeds threshold of 6,000 Covid daily cases. 129 deaths in the past 24hrs. 26yo young man, unvaccinated, no diseases, among the victims

6,789 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania today, the highest number this year.7,067 Covid daily infections had been reported in our country on December 10, 2020.

129 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 1,158,841 cases of people infected with coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 21, 2021. 1,082,701 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 35,721, with 129 new more victims reported today: 57 men and 71 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One recent victims was in the 20-29 age group, 13 in the 40-49 age range, six were in their 50s, 28 in their 60s, 41 in the 70-79 age group and 40 were over 80. 120 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, six dead patients presented no other diseases, and no other diseases had been found out so far in the case of three other victims. 8,334 people infected with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 990 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized people, 229 are minors; 209 are admitted in the Covid wards and 20 in intensive care. The victim in the 20-29 age category was a 26-year-old man from Dolj county, who had no known pre-existing conditions and who was not vaccinated.

Infection rates The infection rate nationwide reached 2.06 per one thousand inhabitants, on the rise in all counties in Romania. The incidence rate exceed 3 per 1,000 in Ilfov, Satu Mare and Timis. The lowest infection rates are in Covasna – 0.61 and Harghita – 0.66.