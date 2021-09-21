Romania exceeds threshold of 6,000 Covid daily cases. 129 deaths in the past 24hrs. 26yo young man, unvaccinated, no diseases, among the victims

6,789 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania today, the highest number this year.7,067 Covid daily infections had been reported in our country on December 10, 2020.
129 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours.
Overall, there have been 1,158,841 cases of people infected with coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 21, 2021. 1,082,701 patients were declared cured.
One recent victims was in the 20-29 age group, 13 in the 40-49 age range, six were in their 50s, 28 in their 60s, 41 in the 70-79 age group and 40 were over 80.