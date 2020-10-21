Romania gets close to 5,000 daily Covid-19 infections

4,848 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, which is a new record high. However, the highest number ever of tests have been processed – 37,025.

Romania has also exceeded 6,000 deaths caused to the novel coronavirus infections, while 766 patients are admitted in intensive care units.

Overall, 191,102 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 137,835 patients being declared cured.

As for the infection rate, Alba county has outranked Bucharest, with the rate climbing to 3.26 per one thousand inhabitants.

Apart from the newly 4,848 cases, other 773 patients already infected with SARS-CoV-2 tested positive for the virus again, after being retested.

The death toll climbed to 6,065, with 69 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 44 men and 25 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Ten deaths have been reported in the 50-59 age group, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 18 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 23 deaths in patients over 80.

65 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, while 4 had not comorbidity.

10,250 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 766 people in intensive care.