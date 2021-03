Romania goes beyond 6,000 daily Covid infections, a record in the past months

6,118 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past hours, a record in the past months.

Overall, 868,799 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic.

Separate from the newly 6,118 detected infections, other 1,279 patients who were already infected tested positive again for the virus.

The death toll surged to 21,698.