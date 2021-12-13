Romania has used just over half of the COVID vaccines it has bought

More than 31,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID arrived in Romania on Monday. So far, our country has received over 3.37 million doses of Vaxzevria vaccine and used a quarter. Our country has so far received almost 28.5 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, of which it has used just over half, according to data provided by HotNews.ro.

31,200 doses of Vaxzevria vaccine have reached the National Institute of Military Medical Research and Development „Cantacuzino” on Monday. The transport was provided by the producer and the doses arrived in Bucharest by land.

The AstraZeneca doses will be sent to as such:

Bucharest National Storage Centre: 24,000 doses;

Brașov National Storage Centre: 1,200 doses;

Cluj National Storage Centre: 1,200 doses;

Constanța National Storage Centre: 1,200 doses;

Craiova National Storage Centre: 1,200 doses;

Iași National Storage Centre: 1,200 doses;

Timișoara National Storage Centre: 1,200 doses.

By the end of the week just ended, Romania had received a total of 28,462,549 doses of COVID vaccine. Of these, 15,296,831 were used, meaning 53.74% of the doses received. Romania has 5,813,552 doses of vaccine in stock and has distributed – donations and sales – 22,648,997 million doses.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccination have come to a standstill in Romania. According to official data announced on Sunday evening, just over 4,000 people had been vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours, while the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, states that the Omicron strain circulates in Europe, including Romania, warning that even a percentage small of complicated cases the Romanian health system “can be clogged”. So far, 7,644,053 people have the complete vaccination schedule, and 1,785,805 have also received the third dose of vaccine.