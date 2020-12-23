Romania hits over 600,000 cases of coronavirus. Almost 5,500 new cases, 130 deaths in the past 24hrs

5,459 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,840 tests. 130 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients in intensive care is 1,251.

Overall, Romania has passed the threshold of 600,000 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic, with 516,423 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the 5,459 newly confirmed cases, other 941 already infected patients tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 14,766, with 130 new more deaths reported in the past day: 81 men and 49 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 27 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 37 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 47 deaths in patients over 80.

122 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, no comorbidity has been reported for five patients, while no other deaths have been reported so far in case of three other victims.

10,754 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,251 in intensive care.