Romania is considering mandatory Covid test for people coming from abroad

By Diana Salceanu
Health Minister has announced on Wednesday morning that the National Committee for Emergency Situations is considering to introduce the mandatory Covid-19 test for people coming to Romania from abroad.

“We are discussing at the National Public Health Institute and we are to forward a proposal to the Government”, said Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

Asked who is going to pay for those mandatory tests, the minister said “the one who is returning/entering Romania”.

The list of countries for which the Covid test will be compulsory is yet unknown.

The minister made the statements during the visit paid at the first modular centre for children with serious diseases at Fundeni Clinical Institute.

