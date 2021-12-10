Romania might have 11 new other infections with the Omicron variant

Romania could have 11 more cases of Omicron infection, the head of the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases, Adriana Pistol, announced on Friday.

According to the new information, “we have 6 probable cases” and “5 suspicious cases” of infection with the new strain.

So far, three cases with the Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been officially confirmed in Romania.

“It simply came to our notice then. At the moment, in addition to the two confirmed cases, we have 6 probable cases this time and 5 suspicious cases that are being processed, in testing “, Adriana Pistol, INSP representative told a press conference at Victoria Palace.

“The news come from the fact that the three contacts of the first case in South Africa also proved to them that there is a very high probability that Omicron will be a strain and the chances that the sequencing will tell us something else are very small. Moreover, we have a citizen who arrived from Nigeria who underwent PCR testing and is very suggestive for the Omicron strain “, she said, adding though that there are many cases when tests came out negative for the Omicron strain.

“As far as suspicions are concerned, so far we have had some denied cases: two cases from Egypt, one from Morocco, one case from the Netherlands but which had come into contact with colleagues in South Africa. We are currently awaiting the results of another suspicion, from Bucharest, which has a history of travel to England, a place where he also met many people from Africa”, explained Adriana Pistol. Between November 29 and December 5, 163 sequencing tests were performed to detect the Omicron variant, 8 of which were related to risk areas in southern Africa.