Romania might start vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 as of this summer

The coordination of the national anti-COVID vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, has announced today that there is a “clear” perspective for vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab as of this summer.

He reminded that Pfizer/BioNTech had filed all necessary documentation to the European Medicine Agency in the view of obtaining the authorization for the jab being administered to kids aged 12 to 15.

“We expect the Food and Drug Administration from the US to grant this authorization in the next days and most probably, next month the European Medicine Agency will also release the permit as well, so that we have a perspective as clear as possible that, starting this summer, we will be able to vaccinate also children in the 12-15 age group, of course, those who want to get vaccinated through their parents’ consent”, said Valeriu Gheorghiţă.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported a day ago.

An approval is highly anticipated after the drugmakers said in March that the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial.