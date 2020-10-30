Romania passes the threshold of 6,500 daily Covid-19 cases. Almost 1,000 patients in serious condition in intensive care

6,546 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The fatality rate is also on the rise, with 103 Romanians infected with coronavirus dead in the past day. 917 patients in a serious condition has been reported in intensive care in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 235,586 cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania since February, with 167,897 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 6,546 cases reported today, other 1,059 patients who already tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were reconfirmed with the virus following retesting.

The death toll surged to 6,867, with 103 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 64 men and 39 women from Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 3 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 30 deaths in the 60-69 group, 30 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 26 deaths in people over 80.

100 victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while three other presented no comorbidity.

11,236 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 917 in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Other four counties have entered the red scenario, after the infection rate have gone beyond 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. Bucharest- 3.78/1,000 inhabitants, Alba-3.96, Cluj- 4/1,000, Timis- 4/1,000 and Salaj-4.31/1,000.

Bucharest has reported though a declining infection rate, 900 new COVID cases on Friday, down compared to 1,129 announced Thursday.

Besides Bucharest, the highest infection rates have been reported in Timis (406 new cases as against 372 on Thursday), Cluj (385 as against 371 yesterday) and Iași (334, as against 288 yesterday).