Romania pays EUR 12 M in advance for the anti-Covid vaccine

Romanian minister of Public Finance, Florin Cîțu, has announced today that it had signed an external payment to the European Commission, representing the advance for the anti-Covid 19 vaccine, worth over EUR 12 million.

“All Romanians should know! I signed the external payment to the EC, representing the advance for the COVID-19 vaccine, worth EUR 12,058,245”, says the FinMin in a Facebook post.

The European Medicine Agency announced it might approve the first vaccines against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year or early next year at the latest.

The first doses of anti-COVID vaccine might arrive in Romania at the end of December, 2020, as the relevant authorities had previously announced.

The vaccine will be administered to Romanians in stages, first the medical staff, the risk groups and the workers in the priority sectors and the population after that. The vaccination is to take place at work, in special centres or „drive-through” locations.