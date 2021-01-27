Romania ranked first in the EU on Wednesday on number of administered vaccine doses

Romania ranked first in the EU on Wednesday on number of administered vaccine doses by reference to the population, according to the statistics provided by Our World in Data.

Romania is in the statistics with over 0.18 vaccines per 100 inhabitants, followed by France, Greece, Austria and Germany, which range from 0.14 to 1.12. Bulgaria is last on the list, with under 0.2 vaccines per 100 inhabitants.

The statistics consider the number of administered vaccination doses, regardless if it is the first dose or the rappel, and not the number of vaccinated people.

According to the reports provided by the Romanian authorities, the highest number of vaccination doses has been administered on Wednesday, January 26, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19: 43,747 people vaccinated, with 28,144 being vaccinated with the first dose ad 15,603 with the rappel.