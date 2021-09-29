Romania ranks 2nd in Europe and 6th in the world for COVID deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Romania ranks 6th in the world and second in Europe for the deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the National Committee for Vaccination (CNCAV) announced on Tuesday evening. Deaths in patients infected with the new coronavirus in Romania recorded on Tuesday represent 5% of all those reported in the world.

“When will we all understand that the situation is very serious? We are on the 6th place in the world and on the 2nd in Europe for COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours “, announced CNCAV on the RoVaccinare Facebook page. According to the post, in Romania there are over 10,000 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who are hospitalized, of which almost 300 are minors, and over 1,000 people are hospitalized in intensive care units and fight together with doctors for their lives.

“Out of the total number of deaths reported today in the world, deaths in Romania represent 5%. Out of the total number of deaths reported today in Europe, the deaths in Romania represent 11.5% ”, the CNCAV representatives said.

According to them, in Romania were reported on Tuesday 2.65 times more deaths than the European average and 6.34 times more deaths than the world average. Also, 2.2 times more new cases than the European average and 6 times more cases than the world average were reported in Romania.

In terms of vaccination coverage, reported to the entire population, not just the eligible population, 52% people are vaccinated with both doses in Europe and another 4.5% with the first dose, and in the world the percentages reach 33% and 12% respectively.

In Romania, 28% of the population is vaccinated with both doses another 1% with the first dose.

“Let’s help one another! Let’s get vaccinated with both doses! Let’s not block hospitals! Let’s take care of one another and of those close to us! Vaccination remains the most available protection solution against COVID-19”, CNCAV concludes.

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said today that the existing situation in Romania, with over 11,000 daily Covid infections and over 200 deaths per day is ‘unacceptable’, considering that we have four types of anti-Covid vaccines at our hand. He added that under no circumstance must we get used to living in these conditions, with hospitals stormed by Covid-19 patients on a daily basis, with full intensive care units and with people who die due to to the virus every day.