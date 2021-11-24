Romania ranks 2nd in the EU on Covid-related deaths and second to last on vaccination

Romania ranks second in the European Union on the number of people who died due to COVID-19 in the past weeks and second to last on the anti-Covid vaccination, according to a statistic conducted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The report comprises the situation of people vaccinated with both doses.

In the past two weeks, 267 Covid-related deaths have been reported in Romania per one million inhabitants, which makes it second in the EU. Bulgaria ranks first on Covid deaths, with 325 per one million.

According to the statistics, Romania and Bulgaria are also second to last and last on anti-Covid vaccination with both doses.

43% of the Romanian population is vaccinated with two doses, while in Bulgaria there is only 29%.

“Vaccination is the only solution to get back to normal, the only form of defense against the diseases,” says Andrei Baciu, state secretary within the Health ministry.