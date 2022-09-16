Romania received the vaccine against monkey pox

Romania received 5,060 doses of monkeypox vaccine, based on a donation contract signed between the Ministry of Health and the European Commission.

The vaccine doses will be directed to infectious disease hospitals in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timisoara and Constanţa for the immunization of eligible people, the Ministry of Health informed.

At the same time, these hospitals can transfer the vaccine, free of charge, to other county health or infectious disease units, at their request, when the situation requires it.

“Persons targeted by post-exposure vaccination are direct contacts of infected cases. It is recommended that vaccination be carried out as soon as possible after the moment of exposure: between 4 and 14 days. To complete the basic immunization, a second dose of vaccine is required at a interval of 28 days”, states the ministry. In our country, 37 patients have been confirmed so far.