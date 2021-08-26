Romania reports almost 1,000 daily Covid-19 infections. Number of deaths, patients in ICU on the rise

953 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,591 conducted tests. The positive trend stands at 2.67%. Other 18 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died due to the virus complications, while 228 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 1,093,924 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 26, 2021. 1.053.091 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,471, with 18 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: nine men and nine women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Bihor, Brăila, Botoșani, Cluj, Caraș-Severin, Galați, Giurgiu, Mureș, Neamț, Sibiu, Sălaj, Prahova counties and Bucharest. One of the deaths occurred in July 2021.

One victim was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, five in the 60-69 age group, six in the 70-79 age category and five were patients over 80.

17 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, one was reported with no comorbidity so far.

1,658 Romanians infected with SARS-Co-V-2 are currently hospitalized, with 228 in intensive care.

Infection rate up countrywide

The coronavirus infection rate is rising at national level, climbing to 0.32 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest infection rate is recorded in Ilfov – 0.79 per 1,000, in Bucharest – 0.6 and Bistrita Nasaud -0.5.

Other counties with high incidence are Călărași and Cluj, both with 0.48.

The lowest infection rate is in Covasna and Mehedinți – 0.06.

Doctors from the Covid hospitals and wards have repeatedly warned that the situation is getting worse. Beatrice Mahler, manager of Marius Nasta Institute specialized on lung diseases, announced that the hospital’s intensive care unit is fully occupied. She revealed that a patient infected with Covid-19 in serious condition had come driving his own car up to the hospital’s courtyard and due to his serious condition he was taken directly to the ICU.