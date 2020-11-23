Romania reports in the past 2 weeks over a quarter of all COVID-19 cases since the debut of the pandemic

Romania has reported in the past two weeks over 100,000 COVID-19 cases, which means more than a quarter of the total coronavirus cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide over 60 million cases have been reported, while Europe ranks second on the number of infections, after America.

Romania has reported 57,640 new cases during November 16-23, which is a slight decline compared to the previous week when 58,221 had been registered.

Yet, in the past 2 weeks, Romania has has almost 116,000 cases, more than a quarter of the total 442,852 reported in our country since the beginning of the pandemic.

On November 18 there was the highest number of cases in one day-10,269. The 24-hour death toll record was reached on November 12, 203 deaths in one day.

In Europe, five countries reported the highest number of Covid cases reported on November 22: France, Russia, Spain, UK and Italy, according to www.ecdc.europa.eu.