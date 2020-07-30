Romania reports over 1,300 Covid-19 cases, a new record in the past 24hrs

1,356 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 23,346 conducted tests. It is a new record of coronavirus infections in our country since the start of the pandemic. 35 Romanians infected with Covid have died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 402.

Until today, July 30, 45,591 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Romania. 26,609 patients were declared cured and 4,005 were asymptomatic.

Those 1,356 people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 reported in the past 24 hrs have not had a positive test before. Apart from them, other 526 people already positive for Covid-19 have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll has climbed to 2,304, with 35 new deaths reported in the last day: 18 men and 17 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Iași, Maramureș, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Two of the latest victims were aged from 20 to 20, and one belonged to the age group 30-39yo. All patients who died had other underlying medical conditions.

Overall there are currently 7,265 people infected with coronavirus hospitalized across Romania. 402 of them are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

Most of the new cases are in Bucharest: 223, followed by Arges county – 103, Prahova – 78, Timiș – 76, Brașov – 60, Galați – 55. Cluj reported no case of Covid in the past 24 hours.

Romanian Health minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that we can talk about the flattening or a decrease in the number of Covid infections only if the rules are observed. Otherwise, the number of coronavirus infections will progressively increase.

“We are in the weeks when 4,000 who refused hospitalization or who asked to be discharged from hospitals are sick. There are two tough weeks. We can only adjust the hospitals and the intensive care beds to the number of daily cases”, Tataru said.