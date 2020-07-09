Romania reports the highest number of COVID-19 new cases. President takes stand

A record high of new cases of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Romania today, July 9: 614 infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Overall, 30,789 people have got infected with the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Romania.

Among the total number, 22,574 were discharged from the hospitals: 20,969 patients recovered, while 1,605 developed no symptoms.

13, 179 tests have been processed in the last 24 hours.



The death toll climbed to 1,834, with 17 deaths being registered in the past day: 13 men and 4 women from Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Bucharest, Tulcea and Vrancea. 16 patients who died had also other underlying conditions, while one of them was known with no other diseases.

240 patients are currently in intensive care.

President takes new stand

President Klaus Iohannis has has a new press statement today, explaining the necessity of the restrictions and urging Romanians to comply with the social distancing and hygiene rules. Iohannis has called again on the political class “to have a loyal collaboration”, arguing it is not the time for pride. He asked the Parliament to adopt the law on the quarantine/isolation as a matter of urgency, in order to enable authorities to take action for the people’s health.

However, the head of state admitted the pandemic had been managed with weak laws, with a legislation that needed to be adjusted on the fly and that the legislative framework of the exceptional measures must be reconsidered.

“The risk of a massive outspread that couldn’t be kept under control was avoided by firms measures. The only reason of these measures taken in Romania was to avoid a black scenario,” said the Romanian president, also announcing that a note had been sent to Parliament on the steps taken during the state or emergency, a document that “presents the actions in a summarised and transparent way”.

The head of state further pointed out that the pandemic’s evolution had revealed “major deficiencies in the healthcare sector”, while also exposing “a systemic fragility and a reduced administrative capacity”.

“The crisis has put a huge pressure on the big systems that have been under-financed for years. However, the authorities directly involved in the crisis managed to avoid a huge healthcare crisis and life losses by enforcing tough measures to curb the COVID-19 effects. Statistics worldwide prove that Romania has efficiently managed the health crisis during the state of emergency. Yet, the pandemic has mirrored a 30-year picture of major failures and deficiencies”, Iohannis argued.

“For the time being it is not possible to get back to our normal lives. It’s up to the responsibility of each of us. No matter how many efforts the state would take, our health is up to the consciousness of each of us. Let’s not lose what we have already earned, we can get through this period together“, the President underlined.