Romania sends 100,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to R. of Moldova. Moldovan President Maia Sandu vaccinated with the first dose

100,800 doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca have left the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest this morning to Republic of Moldova.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu had announced on Wednesday that Romania will donate to her country around 100,000 doses of vaccine. Sandu added that the authorities in Bucharest had approved the decision to re-sell to Moldova some 200,000 doses of vaccine per month.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started on March 2 with the AstraZeneca jab, donated by Romania through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Since then, over 140,000 people have been vaccinated in the R. of Moldova, which means 4% of the total citizens, according to Observatorul.md. Most of these people (93%) got vaccinated with AstraZeneca, 6% with Pfizer, and the immunisation with Sputnik V Russian vaccine has kicked off as of May 5.

The Moldovan female president Maia Sandu has also taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab on Friday, at the state clinic in Chisinau.

“Now that I received this great news from Romania that we’ll have more vaccines I think it is the right moment for me to get vaccinated, as well, so that I should encourage those who are still in doubt”, Maia Sandu stated.

She had previously said that she will get vaccinated when she is sure that there are vaccines in Republic of Moldova to immunize the population against the coronavirus.