Romania sends doctors and nurses to Tunisia, severely affected by the Covid pandemic

Romania supports the Tunisian authorities in the fight against the Covid pandemic and sends, on Monday, 180,000 doses of vaccine produced by the company Astra Zeneca, antigen tests and medical supplies sent with an aircraft.

At the same time, 13 doctors and nurses will have a 21-day mission in the country severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian Ministry of Defence reported.

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force will ensure the transport to Tunisia of approximately 180,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by the company Astra Zeneca, antigen tests as well as sanitary materials, for the management of the pandemic in this country. The vaccine doses will be transported in refrigerated boxes, together with the cooling elements and temperature monitoring devices, provided by the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino” from Bucharest, which ensures the observance of the refrigeration chain to the destination, at temperatures of 2-8 degrees C.

Romania also donates to Tunisia sanitary materials are FFP2 and FFP3 masks, surgical masks and antigen tests.

A medical team of 13 medical staff (five doctors and eight nurses) will also travel to the country to support Tunisian health workers in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Romania was among the states that received a request for international assistance from the Tunisian government, by activating the European Civil Protection Mechanism. The European Union’s civil protection mechanism coordinates the response to natural and man-made disasters at EU level, enabling coordinated, effective and rapid assistance to be provided in support of affected populations.