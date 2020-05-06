Romania sent 20 army trucks with medicines and PPE in R. of Moldova

A convoy of 20 army trucks carrying personal protective equipment, sanitizers and medicines has left for Republic of Moldova from Romania, to support the Moldovan frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The help offered by Romania to the R.of Moldova consist of : 500,000 FFP2 protective facemasks, 25,000 protection coveralls, 5,000 visors, 5,000 protections glasses, 200,000 gloves, 2,800 bottles of pills, 10 special isolation stretchers and around 80,000 liters of rubbing alcohol.

The transport will be taken by 40 servicemen from Defence Ministry and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.