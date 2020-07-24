Romania, the country with the smallest number of CT scanners in the EU

Romania had the smallest number of CT scanners per 100 000 inhabitants (0.8), reads an Eurostat survey. Romania is followed by Bulgaria (2.8) and Portugal (2.6) , followed by France (1.2), Poland, the Netherlands and Slovenia (all 1.4).

In 2018, among the Member States, the availability in hospitals of computer tomography (CT) scanners relative to the number of inhabitants was the highest in Denmark (with 4.0 CT scanners per 100 000 inhabitants) and Cyprus (3.3).

The availability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units relative to the number of inhabitants was the highest in Finland (with 2.7 MRI units per 100 000 inhabitants), Cyprus (2.1) and Italy (1.7), while the smallest availability was in Latvia, Romania, Slovakia (all 0.4 MRI units per 100 000 inhabitants), followed by Lithuania, Bulgaria and Poland (all 0.6).

Between 2013 and 2018 the availability of CT scanners relative to the number of inhabitants increased in most Member States. The highest increases were recorded in Portugal with an increase of 0.6 scanners per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria (+0.5) and Slovenia (+0.3), while the highest decreases were registered in Luxembourg (-0.6 scanners 100 000 inhabitants) and Finland (-0.5).

During the same period, the most notable increases in the availability of MRI units were in Finland with an increase of 0.5 units per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by Ireland (+0.4), Estonia and Portugal (both +0.3), while decreases were recorded in Latvia and Luxembourg (both -0.1 units per 100 000 inhabitants).