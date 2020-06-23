Romania, third in Europe on number of Covid infections per hundred thousand people. 214 new cases today

Romania has outranked the European average on number of Coronavirus infections per hundred thousand people. If a month ago Romania, along other Balkan or Eastern countries, did not report a high number of COVID-19 cases, now our country ranks third in the European chart on Coroanvirus, after Portugal and Sweden.

The latest statistic show that 5-6% of the tests run over weekend days came out positive for COVID-19, which is quite concerning.

According to data reported on Monday, over 6% of the total processed tests came out positive for COVID-19. The Saturday data showed a 5% degree of infection, while the Friday ones- 2.9%.

Most of the latest cases were reported in Arges- 224 cases reported in the past weeks, almost half of the total registered since the start of the epidemic (510).

Bucharest ranks second, with 490 cases reported in the last 14 days out of the total of 2,740.

Until today, June 23, 24,505 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, with 214 new cases in the past 24 hours. 17,187 have recovered and 1,539 have died.

16 new deaths have been reported since June 22 to June 23, nine men and seven women from Alba, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Dâmbovița, Galați, Iași, Bucharest, Mureș, Suceava and Vrancea. 15 patients had pre-existing medical conditions, one had other underlying disease.

200 patients were in intensive care, on the rise since yesterday.