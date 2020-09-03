Romania to get 1,290,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine from the first EU installment

Health Minister Nelu Tătaru has announced on Thursday that Romania will get around 1,290,000 doses of anti-Covid vaccine from the first installment bought by the European Union.

“We asked the European Commission doses for half of the Romanian population, up to around 10,70,000 citizens who are supposed to take the vaccine. There are ongoing talks within the European Commission (…) Romania is entitled to a first installment of 30 million doses of vaccine, so 4%, around 1,290,000 doses,” the minister said.

He added that the vaccine will be first administered to the vulnerable categories, as well to the medical staff and teachers.