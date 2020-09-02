Romania to get 4pct of the potential first batch of EU-contracted COVID vaccine

Romania will get 4 percent of the potential first batch of 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that the European Union has contracted.

Romanian Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that the percentage is proportional to Romania’s population.

“There is a phase I, and a phase II in the trial of a vaccine, at first it is usually tested on a small sample of healthy people without underlying conditions. There will be a phase III with testing being conducted on larger samples, including on people with comorbidities. From what we know from our European partners, around 6 companies are currently doing these trials, two of them have already advanced to phase III. We are part of the EU initiative and perhaps from January 1 we could get the first vaccine doses. The EU will receive 30 million in a first installment (…) and we will receive an amount proportionate to our population. We have been assigned 4 percent – that is 1,290,000 doses of the 30 million that will be delivered in a first installment to the European community,” Tataru told Digi 24 on Tuesday evening.

He said that the EU has contracted a total of 300 million doses, with an option to purchase more. “The European community will receive each month vaccine deliveries from the contracted amount of which we will get 4 percent,” Tataru added.

The minister explained that when the vaccine will be received, it will be used in a first stage for groups at high risk and for those who work directly with the population, medical staff, teachers, etc.