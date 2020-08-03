Romania to get over 25,000 Remdesivir vials from EC to treat Covid patients

Romania will get 25,157 bottles of Veklury (Remdesivir) in three tranches from the European Commission to treat the COVID-19 patients within a contract signed and financed by the EC with the pharmaceutical producer, the Romanian Health Ministry announced.

The antiviral is the first drug against Covid-19 recommended for authorization in the European Union. The medicine has reached only few hospitals in Romania for now (600 vials), within a clinical trial.

Romania will receive 6,026 bottles of Remdesivir on August 7, a quantity available to over 1,200 eligible patients (5 vials/per patient).

The allotment comes amid the growing cases of coronavirus in Romania in the past 14 days. Romania gets the second biggest quantity of Remdesivir after Spain.

According to a time table sent by Brussels, other 10,336 doses will reach Romania on September 11 to serve 2,067 eligible patients, and another 8,795 ones on October 9 to treat around 1,759 eligible patients infected with COVID-19.

The last two tranches will be reviewed depending on the epidemiological situation in the last 14 days.

The delivery will be made in the Unifarm warehouses from where they will be distributed to the hospitals depending on the number of eligible medium and severe cases.

Veklury (Remdesivir) has been authorized on July 28 as the first drug within EU for the COVID-19 treatment. The EC will finance the contract worth EUR 63 million to provide treatment for roughly 30,000 patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus across EU.