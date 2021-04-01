Romania to get over 7 million vaccine doses in the upcoming 2 months

Health minister Vlad Voiculescu has said while attending the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of Cantacuzino Institute that vaccination is voluntary and that more doses will be available in the upcoming period for anyone who wants to take the jab.

According to the minister, Romania is to receive at least 7 million vaccines against coronavirus in the upcoming two months.

“Vaccination is voluntary. Granting facilities for those who are getting vaccinated is out of the question at this point. Those who want to take the jab is welcome and there will be vaccines for everyone in the upcoming period. We are getting over 7 million vaccines in the coming two months,” said the Health minister.