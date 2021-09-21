Romania used less over half of the received doses of anti-Covid vaccine

Romania has received 18,522,449 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 so far, of which it has used less over half, being vaccinated less than 5.4 million Romanians. Nearly 2.1 million doses were donated and more than 2.2 million doses were sold, while nearly 750,000 doses of vaccine expired, Hotnews.ro reports.

By Monday, September 20, Romania had received 18,522,449 doses of vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. On Wednesday, September 22, 300,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 436,410 doses from Pfizer / BioNTech would arrive in our country.

Romania has administered 9,955,326 doses so far, and since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,384,683 Romanians have been vaccinated.

748,390 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have expired (the deadline given by the manufacturer is 6 months). Also, 173,360 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 4,720 doses of Moderna vaccine are valid till October 31.

Romania has donated 2,098,820 doses of COVID vaccine, most of them to the Republic of Moldova, but also to Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Egypt, Vietnam and South Korea.

Our country also sold 2,223,000 vaccine doses, 1,170,000 to Denmark and 1,053,000 to South Korea.