Romanian doctors: Entire families, even with babies, end up hospitalized with Covid-19

Covid-19 intensive care units in Bucharest are full on a permanent basis, and the trend is for entire families to arrive at the hospital, including one-month-old babies, Romanian doctors warned. They sound the alarm that people should come to be treated in time and not play with their lives by being treated inappropriately at home.

Doctors in the Capital are on alert again after the number of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection has increased in recent days. In the three large COVID hospitals in Bucharest – “Matei Balş”, “Victor Babeș” and “Marius Nasta”, the intensive care units are filling up quickly, and doctors have started requesting the transfer of patients to other hospitals that still have free beds at ICU.

What’s worse is that now, in wave 4, whole families, from one-month-old babies to 16-17-year-olds, together with their parents, need hospitalization. Most of them are not vaccinated.

Doctor Simin Aysel Florescu, the manager of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases “Victor Babeș” from the Capital city, told Digi24 that the ATI Covid section is full again on a permanent basis.

“In the past days, whole families have started coming, all infected with Covid, none of them are vaccinated, neither those who could, nor those with a risk factor. They end up infecting their whole family or they become infected simultaneously and end up in hospital. We also have newborns, around 3-4 months “, said the doctor.

Simin Aysel Florescu pointed out that patients ignore the symptoms and try to treat themselves at home, and if they test positive for coronavirus they do not communicate this.

“They come to the hospital in the last stage of the disease. If they come after 8-9 days and come with shortness of breath and go straight to the intensive care, it is difficult for them to be treated. Had they come in the first days of the disease we would be able to help them more. Unfortunately, they take medication after searching the Internet, on anti-vaccination websites or natural treatments, which not only that they are not helping them at all, but also expose them to side effects. It’s like we live in an absurd movie. There is no more direct message: do not play with your life or the lives of your families, that you will come at a time when we can do nothing for you”, the doctor warned.