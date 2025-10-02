Alexandru Rogobete, Romania’s Minister of Health, announced that he will forward the control body’s report on the situation at Sf. Maria Hospital in Iași to the General Prosecutor’s Office, citing suspicions of professional negligence. The deadly bacterium, Serratia marcescens, that killed seven children there was found in the drain of a sink in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward.

Rogobete stated that the hospital’s operating permit was issued illegally and that the head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was appointed in violation of legal provisions.

The operating permit had been issued in April 2024 by the Iași Public Health Directorate (DSP Iași), despite the hospital not meeting minimum requirements, such as bed spacing and adequate equipment. At Sf. Maria, serious lapses in infection prevention were identified, including failure to follow manufacturer guidelines for disinfectants.

Minister Rogobete expressed concern that the hospital manager, though dismissed by the Iași County Council, was able to return to their previous position as medical director. He requested the dismissal of both the hospital manager and the ICU chief, emphasizing that the latter’s appointment was illegal.

Planned Reforms in Infection Prevention

The Ministry of Health plans to make the presence of an epidemiologist mandatory in every ICU. Where this is not possible, a nurse with clear responsibilities for preventing hospital-acquired infections will be designated. ICU nurses will receive periodic training on infection prevention, culminating in examinations; those who fail will no longer be permitted to work in these units. Rogobete also noted that the current DSP structure is ineffective and that a reorganization, potentially including the merging of public health directorates, will be carried out by the end of the year, in coordination with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

Key Findings from the Control Report

The Ministry’s Control Body and State Sanitary Inspection finalized a report showing that recommendations from a 2024 inspection were not implemented. These included revising protocols and establishing procedures for ICU patient screening.

While disinfectants, medications, and consumables were in stock, none were properly recorded in the hospital’s financial accounts, highlighting poor inventory management.

The ICU head was appointed illegally; the chief medical officer must be a university faculty member, which the interim head was not.

No documentation was provided for exams required to become coordinator of the hospital infection prevention service.

The hospital’s operating permit was issued illegally. Bed spacing, catheter rooms without sterile water, improper storage of equipment and disposable materials, and outdated sterile materials were observed.

ICU rooms lacked functional circuits and sinks, making hygiene procedures impractical despite officially approved protocols.

The first officially reported case of infection occurred on August 8. Despite a two-week delay between sample collection and laboratory confirmation, no infection control measures were implemented.

No protocols or reports were identified for terminal disinfection; the hospital’s disinfectant contact time (15–20 minutes) did not match manufacturer recommendations (90 minutes).

The report will be sent to the General Prosecutor within 24–48 hours.

Rogobete stressed the importance of accurately reporting hospital-acquired infections nationwide, noting that while ICUs cannot be infection-free, controlling and preventing the spread to other patients is essential. Underreporting of such infections in 2024 has undermined trust in Romania’s healthcare system.