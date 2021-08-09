Sanitas: Only 60% of public hospital employees vaccinated against Covid or had the disease in the last 6 months

Only 60% of public hospital employees are either vaccinated against Covid-19 or have been ill for the past six months, according to a report by the Sanitas Federation.

According to the Romanian Health Trade Union Federation, 60.14% of employees in healthcare are either vaccinated or infected with the SARS-C0V-2 virus in the last 6 months and have the necessary antibodies, so that the individual vaccination decision – in their case – it can be postponed without endangering anyone.

In this percentage value was included also the category of those who have medical contraindications to vaccination, but the number of people registered in this section is very small (less than 0.01%).

“The data is valid for both medical staff and TESA and administrative staff,” say Sanitas.

According to the quoted source, 39.86% of those employed in public hospitals have decided to postpone, at least for now, the vaccination.

„The assessment is conducted by the Sanitas Federation based on statistics collected from public hospitals in Romania. The representative sample includes both institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Health and local public authorities, as well as those operating in networks of public health institutions subordinated to other ministries and central public authorities (Transport, Justice, MIA, SRI, Romanian Academy, etc. .). To these are added the data received from DSPs, County Ambulance Services and Blood Transfusion Centers from all over the country “, according to Sanitas.

The data are valid for July 2021.