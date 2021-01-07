Schools to resume physical classes on Febr. 8 if Covid infections keep the downward trend

Education minister, Sorin Cîmpeanu, said on Thursday at the end of the meeting with the representatives of pupils, students, parents and trade unions, that schools will re-open as of February 8, yet subject to the epidemiological evolution.

The minister said that one of the meeting’s conclusion was that the second semester should start with physical classes resumed.

Another topic was about pupils catching up the school curriculum, especially for the students who have national exams this year.

The minister had announced on Wednesday that the Government had adopted an emergency ordinance that extends the suspension of the physical courses till February 8 for kindergartens and schools, with online course in store until that date.

The first semester of this school year ends on January 29 and there is a mid-term vacation till February 7.

PM Florin Cîţu says in his turn that schools might be re-opened after February 8 if the downward trend of the Covid infection is maintained.

However, the Education minister had previously added that schools in some localities with a low incidence might resume physical classes before February 8.

“I personally consider that we have to make efforts so that schools should be opened as soon as possible. I have seen so far that the number of infection had dropped and we have reached a comfortable number. If this downward trend is maintained, we can reopen schools on February 8, but, I repeat, the effects of the pandemic must be narrowed”, the PM said.

Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor said his party, UDMR, is supporting the idea of reopening schools and kindergartens as of February 8, arguing that “by partially reopening these education unions, preschools and pupils will learn in a controlled environment”.