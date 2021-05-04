Second day with less than 1,000 new Covid infections

994 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania, in the past 24 hours, out of 14,000 conducted tests. 94 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day and 1,190 patients are admitted in intensive care units.

Overall, 1,059,331 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,000,451 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 28,474, with 94 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 49 men and 45 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age group, 11 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 23 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 26 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 30 deaths in patients over 80.

88 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while 6 victims reported no comorbidity.

8,170 people in Romania infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,190 in intensive care.

Infection rates

11 counties and Bucharest are in the “yellow area” with a Covid-19 infection rate over 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, but not higher than 2.27, which has been reported in Bucharest today.

The rest of the counties are in the green scenario, with an infection rate lower than 1.5.

The lowest incidence rate of Covid cases in the past 14 days is in Gorj – 0.35.