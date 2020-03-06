Seventh case of coronavirus in Romania

The seventh case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Romania. It is a girl from Timisoara, colleague of the 16-year-old boy who tested positive on Wednesday.

The girl is a classmate of the 16yo boy and she was in his proximity. The teen girl has been transferred to Victor Babes Hospital in Timisoara.

Other 25 people with whom the 16yo boy came into contact have been tested, but the tests came out negative for coronavirus. They will though remain isolated at home for 14 days, according to the previous containment measures.

The epidemiological inquiry will be extended to all the people who got in contact with the 16yo teen girl.