Six Children in Iași Die from Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Infection

Six children with pre-existing conditions have died at “Sfânta Maria” Hospital in Iași after being infected with the Serratia marcescens bacterium, a hospital-acquired infection, reports Ziarul de Iași. The Intensive Care Unit where the children were admitted has been closed after other patients were also diagnosed with the same bacterium. An epidemiological investigation has been launched.
The deceased children were either newborns or up to 8 years old and suffered from serious associated conditions, including fulminant meningitis, convulsive syndrome, Edwards syndrome, tetraparesis, or epilepsy, according to local publication 7iasi.
The first cases of infection with the Serratia marcescens bacteria appeared more than a week ago, but the ICU department remained functional and admissions continued, according to local media. On Wednesday, September 24, the department was closed to admissions. In total, 9 children were infected with the Serratia marcescens bacteria, according to a statement sent by the hospital.
