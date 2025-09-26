Six Children in Iași Die from Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Infection

“The bacterium Serratia marcescens is an opportunistic pathogen that generally thrives in moist environments and, in immunocompromised patients, can cause infections ranging from respiratory and urinary infections to sepsis, with a highly aggressive and fulminant course,” a hospital representative stated.

“The first case was recorded on September 7. Once we identified three cases, we reported them collectively as an outbreak and implemented the necessary measures, including limiting admissions to the ICU building and training or retraining staff on hand hygiene and cleaning protocols. Rapid self-monitoring tests and cultures were taken from the ICU environment, surfaces, equipment, ventilation, and staff hands. On September 16, additional cases appeared. At that point, we intensified measures by restricting patient intake from other counties to the capacity of the other ICU building and reinforcing all previously implemented protocols.

We also took cultures from sterile solutions and blood products, searching for any potential cause, source, or reservoir of the infection. The identified bacterium is sensitive to antibiotics,” the representative explained.

The management of “Sfânta Maria” Hospital in Iași confirmed that six children died in the ICU due to a bacterial infection. The Public Health Directorate also announced an epidemiological investigation to determine if the hospital took all necessary measures in time.

Hospital representatives stated that they notified the Public Health Directorate on September 15 about the outbreak. At the time of the first three cases, nine children were admitted to the ICU.

Six have died over the past week and a half, one was transferred to Bucharest, another is in the oncology ward, and only one child from this outbreak remains in intensive care. No new admissions are being accepted. Doctors note that the infection occurs in patients with severely weakened immunity, and the affected children had serious pre-existing conditions.

The Children’s Hospital in Iași was fully renovated, completed in 2023 under the 2014–2020 Regional Operational Program, with a total project cost of 138.8 million lei.

President Dan: “An unacceptable drama. Zero tolerance for errors that kill children”

The Ministry of Health and the Romanian Government must come up with a concrete plan to combat nosocomial infections in hospitals, says President Nicușor Dan, in a reaction to the tragedy at the “Sfânta Maria” Children’s Hospital in Iași, where six children who were infected with a bacteria died. The president says he is “deeply saddened” by what happened in Iași: “My thoughts are with the families who are going through unimaginable pain.” Nicușor Dan says we are talking about an “unacceptable drama” and calls for an investigation to establish “whether information was hidden or whether there was individual responsibility.” “All these things must be clarified and sanctioned unequivocally. I demand total transparency regarding the results of the control body, sanitary inspections and forensic investigations, including the publication of full reports. Zero tolerance for errors that kill children is a principle we cannot abdicate,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook. Nicușor Dan emphasizes that the tragedy in Iași “reconfirms a structural problem that has been going on for years”: “In Romania, nosocomial infections and outdated infrastructure are endangering the lives of patients.” “Romania needs new hospitals, real investments in intensive care units, and firm infection prevention and control protocols,” the president wrote. In conclusion, he asks the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete, and the Government, to create a plan to combat nosocomial infections in hospitals in Romania. “This is a backlog in the health system that can no longer be postponed,” concluded President Nicușor Dan. In his turn, The Minister of Health Alexandru Rogobete stated that “the hospital did not take timely measures” and “did not inform the DSP according to the law”. The official also stated that “the first infection appeared on September 13” and was reported on the 19th, although hospital representatives stated that they reported on September 16. Rogobete also announced that the first measures regarding this situation had been taken.

He pointed out that “it is unacceptable that in a pediatric hospital these situations are not reported and that specific measures are not taken in 2025. Asked why he thinks the hospital representatives did not report the appearance of this bacteria in time, the minister said that he “does not want to prejudge”: “I am waiting for the report of the Control Tent and I will make public the measures that I will take following the findings”. He said that the condition of the three children who, although infected with this bacteria, are alive and receiving medical care, is “good”: “They are in the ICU, but they are stable from a hemodynamic point of view”.

What is Serratia marcescens?

Serratia marcescens is a bacterium that is widespread worldwide, present in the environment, including water, soil, plants and on wet surfaces, and can cause severe diseases in humans. It occurs more frequently in hospitals, especially in intensive care units, where patients undergo invasive procedures, such as intubations, dialysis or the use of catheters, equipment that can facilitate the entry of the bacterium into the body.

Contaminated patients who already have chronic illnesses, patients who are hospitalized for a long time, people with compromised immune systems, or the elderly can also develop a severe form of the disease. They can develop a generalized infection, sepsis, which can be life-threatening due to complications. Treatment can be difficult, as the bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics, which means that the drugs are not always effective in fighting the infection.

Serratia marcescens is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces or medical equipment (as is the case with any other microorganism). Most often, people become infected with the bacteria in hospitals or long-term care facilities.

Symptoms depend on the location of the infection, and the most important step is to diagnose the infection through laboratory tests (blood, tests that involve taking samples, if we are talking about a skin infection, urine sample, etc.). Subsequently, the specialist doctor will determine whether it is an active infection or a generalized infection. Some general symptoms may include: Fever, chills; Lethargy (extreme fatigue); Difficulty breathing, cough, pink-tinged mucus or chest pain (respiratory tract infections); Pain or redness in the eyes (eye infections); Difficulty urinating, pink-tinged urine or pain when urinating (urinary tract infection).

Serratia marcescens can cause:

Respiratory tract infections, such as pneumonia

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Eye infections, such as keratitis

Wound infections

Abdominal infections (peritonitis)

Infections around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis)

Bone infections (osteomyelitis)

Inflammation of the heart (endocarditis)

Bloodstream infections (septicemia)

(Source: National Library of Medicine / Cleveland)

Treatment of Serratia marcescens infection

The body’s resistance to infections is increasing (as is the case with other infections with other fungi/bacteria).

Hospital infections are becoming quite difficult to treat because: either there is a diagnosis too late and it is difficult to intervene with specific treatment, or there is resistance, and antifungals fail to give the expected effect, in some cases.

Treatment of Serratia marcescens infections is done with antibiotics, but this bacterium can develop resistance to some of them. The doctor may request the analysis of a sample to identify the antibiotic with the best efficiency. In some situations, a combination of drugs is needed to combat the infection.