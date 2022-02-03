Slight decline in the number of new Covid infections. Death rate still high

The number of new COVID cases is down slightly after the all-time record of infections was broken on Tuesday. The data announced by the authorities on Thursday show that the deaths associated with COVID remain at the same high levels during the wave 5. Almost 1,000 patients are in intensive care.

“According to the data available on February 3, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 32,671 cases of positive people with SARS-COV-2 were registered. 111 deaths were also reported. No previous deaths have been reported. More details at 13.00hrs,” informs the Strategic Communication Group.

On Thursday there were less new cases by 3.131 compared to Wednesday. 3,308 of the new infections are reinfected patients.

On Wednesday, 35,802 new cases were reported, as well as 120 COVID-related deaths, of which 13 were previous.

On Tuesday, Romania exceeded the threshold of 40,000 cases of COVID-19, with 40,018 illnesses in 24 hours, following 122,640 RT-PCR and antigen tests, which means a positive rate of 32.63%.

Overall, there have been 2,325,016 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, February 3, with 62,871 being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection.

1,961,511 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 60,353, with 111 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 59 men and 52 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman,Timiș, Vrancea and Bucharest.



Out of the 111 deaths, 1 was registered in the age category 0-9 years, 4 in the age category 40-49 years, 8 in the age category 50-59 years, 21 in the age category 60-69 years, 37 in age group 70-79 years and 40 in the age category over 80 years.

The victim made by the coronavirus today in the 0-9 age group was an one-month baby boy from Bacay who had comorbidities.

105 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 3 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 111 patients who died, 85 were unvaccinated and 26 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. 25 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not have comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 10,719, 281 more than the previous day. Also, 993 people are hospitalized at ATI, 20 more than the previous day. Of the 993 patients admitted to ATI, 840 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 849 are minors, 829 being hospitalized in wards, 10 more than the previous day and 20 in ATI, one more than the day before.

Infection rate up in Bucharest

The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest continued to increase, up to 24.48 per one thousand inhabitants, as against 23.16 a day ago. Around the Capital the highest infection rate- over 33 per 1,000 is reported in Otopeni and Corbeanca.

The new infection rate in Bucharest today is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.