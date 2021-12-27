Slight increase of the daily Covid-19 cases, infection rate up in Bucharest after a two-month decline

566 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 24 related deaths.

“According to existing data on December 27, at 10:00hrs, 566 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 24 deaths were recorded. No previous deaths were reported,” the Strategic Communication Group announced.

433 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are in intensive care

1,803,311 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 27, 2021, with 10,907 being reinfected patients after more than 6 months after the first infection.



1,733,309 patients were declared cured.



The death toll so far surged to 58,575, with 24 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 13 men and 11 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Dolj, Ialomița, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, 5 in people in their 60s, 12 in patients aged 70 to 79 and four deaths in elderly over 80.

All dead patients had comorbidities.

Among those 24 latest victims, 20 were not vaccinated and four were vaccinated. Those four vaccinated dead patients were aged from 60 to over 80 and they all had pre-existing medical conditions.

2,467 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 433 in intensive care. Out of those 433 patients in ICU, only 39 had vaccination certificates. Of the total hospitalized patients with COVID, 59 are children, 7 in intensive care.



Infection rate up in Bucharest

At the same time, the infection rate in Bucharest has in increased to 0.62 per one thousand inhabitants on Monday, after it maintained to 0.61 in the last three days.

The Covid incidence rate in the Capital seemed to have flattened after two months of constant decline.