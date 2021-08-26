Some Romanians put pressure doctors to release vaccination certificates without taking the anti-Covid jab

There are Romanians who put pressure on family doctors to release them the vaccination certificate, without actually taking the jab against COVID, the president of the vaccine group within the National Society of Family Medicine, Gindrovel Dumitra told Digi FM.

His reaction comes after suspicions arose in Timisoara that some people obtained certificates without being vaccinated. The official confirmed that such cases had occurred in several areas of the country.

Dumitra admitted that it was even his case to have patients who came to him to ask only for the vaccination document.

Cristian Oancea, the manager of the Victor Babe Hospital in Timișoara has also confirmed such cases, that some Romanians would have paid to be vaccinated only in documents, in order to obtain the COVID certificate. This is how the term “sink vaccination” came about, Oancea said. The doctor said that patients who claimed to have been vaccinated went to the hospital with severe forms of COVID. Hence the suspicion that the immunization was in fact fictitious.

“The discrepancy between the evolution of the disease and the fact they declared themselves to be vaccinated, even if they have the vaccination certificate, made us ask questions, and this phenomenon occurred especially in people vaccinated with a single dose. Not to mention, in quotation marks, vaccination in the sink. That is, you go, you pay underground for the vaccination, the dose is discarded and you get the certificate that you are vaccinated,” Oancea explained.